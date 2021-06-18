Soul of RVA: How Richmond Dentistry continues to serve kids one year after unrest

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – For 30 years, Richmond Dentistry has sat on the corner of Broad Street serving thousands of kids each year.

Founder, Dr. Randy Adams, says it’s the tight-knit community he started building decades ago that helped his business the most in a time of need.

“The best part of my job is to watch the kids come in and watch them grow up,” Adams told 8News. “I see them their whole lives. I see them grow up from small, and I see them grow up and run around and play. I can play with them and talk to them and they grow up and finish high school, it’s amazing.”

Adams has dedicated his life to helping underserved children across Central Virginia for 40 years.

“I came from an underserved area, and it’s kind of like giving back, I guess,” he said. “It was my calling to offer that type of service.”

All of that came to a screeching halt last summer. In wake of George Floyd’s death and ongoing protests, several riots broke out leaving multiple businesses damaged across Richmond.





Damage at Richmond Dentistry from late May 2020. (Credit: Richmond Dentistry)

Adams’ partner, Dr. Brandon Allen, has been with the dentistry for 11 years. Six years ago, he became a partner. He came in the next morning to find the front windows of their business shattered.

“I was disappointed,” Allen explained. “We’ve been here for 30 years and many of the people in this area and people of age in this city came through here. So, why would you attack this place?”

But duo says as quickly as the destruction came, so did the support.

“Our neighbors…people just came by and boarded up everything and cleaned up inside,” Adams said. “It was really, really impressive to be a part of a community effort to kind of come and help.”

“That day was very humbling and heartwarming,” Allen added. “There were people here before we got here helping to clean things up. I got here around 9 that morning, and there were already people here cleaning up when we got here. People got us breakfast, coffee and juice and the community just tried to pitch in to really help us out.”

Allen credits the tight knit community the practice started building decades ago.

“I like to think it’s karma working itself out,” Allen explained. “I think those people know that we’re the shoe on the other foot, and we’d be there to help them.”

One year later, the dentistry is still under COVID-19 precautions, but say life has returned to normal.

“I was focused on not letting it stop us,” Allen said. “We still need to serve the community. We can patch these holes up and keep serving.”