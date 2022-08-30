RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A festival dedicated to introducing and promoting a plant-based diet lifestyle to communities of color is kicking off in Richmond in September.

The Soul Vegan Block Party is coming to Abner Clay Park, located at the intersection of West Leigh Street and Brook Road in Richmond’s Jackson Ward neighborhood, and is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event is open to anyone who wants to try traditional culinary dishes of the South — free from any animal products.

People who attend can sample appetizers, main dishes, drinks and desserts as well as purchase clothing and body products.

A DJ and performances are scheduled to make the family-friendly, free event lively and upbeat.