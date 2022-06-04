RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals celebrated the 20th anniversary of a very important day in their history.

The Richmond SPCA held a block party today to celebrate 20 years of being a no-kill shelter. The event took place from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and featured food beer and wine trucks, live music, a pet-friendly marketplace, a pet photo booth, face painting and more.

“Twenty years ago, we became a no-kill organization. It was a bold pledge, one that required changing how we operated and empowering Richmonders to invest in lifesaving alternatives to create and sustain a more humane community,” said Richmond SPCA CEO Tamsen Kingry. “Now we can look back at all the progress we have made together, and we invite everyone to come to the Richmond SPCA and celebrate with us on June 4.”

Proceeds from the event will go to around 4,000 animals that will be housed at the shelter this year, as well as the Susan M. Markel Veterinary Hospital. The event’s fundraising goal was $40,000.