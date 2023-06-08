As of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, the air quality in Richmond is at 175, which is considered unhealthy for all people. Credit: 8News

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Special Olympics Virginia’s Summer Games will be canceling some outdoor events this weekend due to poor air quality in Richmond.

Nearly 1,200 athletes from across Virginia are expected to come to Richmond this summer for the annual Summer Games competition, which is Special Olympics Virginia’s biggest event of the year.

However, because of smoke from Canadian wildfires impacting the Northeast, air quality in Richmond has been marked as “unhealthy” for most of the week.

Because of the poor air quality, all Summer Games outdoor activities will be canceled on Friday, June 9. This includes softball, tennis, track and field, and the Torch Run Final Mile.

However, all indoor activities like bowling and swimming will proceed as normal, and the Opening Ceremony will still start at 7:15 p.m. inside the Robins Center.

Special Olympics Virginia is also hopeful that air quality will improve over the weekend and outdoor activities will be able to resume on Saturday, June 10.

For real-time updates on event cancellations and changes, follow the Special Olympics website.