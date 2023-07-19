RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The ever-popular Richmond Marathon won’t hit the River City until November, but some merchandise has already been designed for the race.

Sports Backers has revealed the designs for participants shirts for the 2023 Allianz Partners Richmond Marathon, CarMax Richmond Half Marathon and VCU Health Richmond 8k. Each design features a pastel background and the name and distance of one of the three races.

Designs for the participant shirts for the (left to right) 2023 Allianz Partners Richmond Marathon, CarMax Richmond Half Marathon and VCU Health Richmond 8k. Credit: Sports Backers

If you want to grab one of this year’s designs, the only way to get a shirt is to lace up your shoes and sign up for a race with “America’s Friendliest Marathon.” Registration is open here.

The Allianz Partners Richmond Marathon, CarMax Richmond Half Marathon and VCU Health Richmond 8k will all be held on Saturday, Nov. 11.