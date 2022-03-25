RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several major Richmond roads will be closed this weekend, while two widely-anticipated St. Patrick’s Day festivals take place at opposite ends of the city.

The Shamrock the Block festival takes place annually on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard Street, and spans the lenth of several blocks. The following streets will be closed, and no parking will be allowed from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 26.

This will be the first Shamrock the Block since 2019, and organizers said the festival has grown to over 20,000 people in attendance. The festival starts at noon, and will end at 6 p.m.

Shamrock the Block street closures:

North Arthur Ashe Boulevard between West Broad and West Leigh, West Moore streets;

between West Broad and West Leigh, West Moore streets; West Moore Street between North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Altamont Avenue;

between North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Altamont Avenue; West Leigh Street between North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Altamont Avenue;

between North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Altamont Avenue; West Clay Street between North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Altamont Avenue, and;

between North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Altamont Avenue, and; West Marshall Street between North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Altamont Avenue.

The eastbound lanes of West Leigh Street between Myers Street and DMV Drive will be a “no parking” zone for the same time period.

Shamrock the Block street closures:

The annual Church Hill Irish Festival will also take place Saturday, March 26. According to Richmond Police, several streets will become “no parking” zones Friday night, and will be closed until 9 p.m. Sunday.

The Church Hill Irish Festival will take place over the course of two days, Saturday March 25 and Sunday March 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Church Hill Irish Festival street closures:

East Broad Street between North 24th and North 26th streets.

between North 24th and North 26th streets. North 25th Street between East Grace Street and East Marshall streets.