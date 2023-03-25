RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Like space and the galaxy itself, Richmond brought in the stars this weekend for the three day “Festival of Fandom,” GalaxyCon.

Stars like David Tennant from “Doctor Who,” John Cleese from “Monty Python” and the cast of Marvel’s “Daredevil” helped draw in crowds for the convention’s biggest year ever.

An estimated 30,000 people, many dressed in costume, came to Richmond this weekend to celebrate their favorite fandoms and meet some of the convention’s stars.

“I’m representing a show that I did 48 years ago!” Barry Bostwick, star of the cult classic film “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” said.

While some guests like Bostwick are returning faces at GalaxyCon, it was “Arrow” and “The Walking Dead” star Juliana Harkavy’s first time.

“This has been the most warm and welcoming group of people that I’ve come across in a really long time,” Harkavy shared.

Her “Arrow” co-star and “Chicago Med” actor Colin Donnell sees the convention as a special chance to take his role off the screen.

“When you do TV, you don’t get to see your fans up close,” Donnell said. “You don’t get to see how it’s affected people, how much they enjoy it.”

Actor William Shatner meets fans at GalaxyCon Richmond 2023 (Photo: Tyler Thrasher, 8News)

Actors Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio speak at a panel at GalaxyCon Richmond 2023 (Photo: Tyler Thrasher, 8News)

Actor John Barrowman meets fans at GalaxyCon Richmond 2023 (Photo: Tyler Thrasher, 8News)

Fans watch a panel at GalaxyCon Richmond 2023 (Photo: Tyler Thrasher, 8News)

Actor Charlie Cox speaks at a panel at GalaxyCon Richmond 2023 (Photo: Tyler Thrasher, 8News)

Actor Vincent D’Onofrio speaks at a panel at GalaxyCon Richmond 2023 (Photo: Tyler Thrasher, 8News)

Actor Stephen Amell meets fans at GalaxyCon Richmond 2023 (Photo: Tyler Thrasher, 8News)

Fans watch a panel at GalaxyCon Richmond 2023 (Photo: Tyler Thrasher, 8News)

Costumed fans enjoy Galaxy Con on Friday, March 24. Credit: Forrest Shelor/8News.

Actress Terry Farrell meets fans at Galaxy Con on Friday, March 24. Credit: Forrest Shelor/8News.

Costumed fans enjoy Galaxy Con on Friday, March 24. Credit: Forrest Shelor/8News.

Actor John Rhys-Davies meets fans at GalaxyCon on Friday, March 24. Credit: Forrest Shelor/8News.

Actor Brian O’Halloran meets with fans at GalaxyCon on Friday, March 24. Credit: Forrest Shelor/8News

The Greater Richmond Convention Center also was home to a special reunion for the cast of the popular 90’s sitcom “Boy Meets World,” with actors Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong and Trina McGee reconnecting.

“It’s the gift that keeps giving,” McGee, who played Angela on the show, said. “It’s a job that hasn’t ended. The responsibility of this position hasn’t ended for me for 30 years.”

It was also an emotional event for actor and director Sarah Natochenny, who is best known for voicing Ash Ketchum, the lead character in Pokémon. Her character is now retiring from the show after 26 years, so fans lined up to share their emotions.

“People are coming up to me and telling me how much my work has meant to them,” Natochenny said. “It’s really, really beautiful.”

It was another beautiful moment for “Star Trek” legend William Shatner, who celebrated his 92nd birthday right here in Richmond.

Even after a full Friday and Saturday full of events, there is still more to come. Panels, parties and meet-and-greet opportunities will continue throughout Saturday night and into Sunday.

For a full list of GalaxyCon guests and events, visit them online.