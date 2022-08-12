DOSWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Do you have a winning recipe or craft project, amazing livestock or stunning produce to share? Then you may be a potential contender for the many competitions under the umbrella of the Virginia State Fair.

Deadlines to contend for top recognition for culinary and creative arts competitions for youth and adults close in the coming weeks.

Besides fried foods and Ferris wheels, the State Fair of Virginia, which runs from September 23 to October 2 at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County, offers creative programming and a focus on the state’s agriculture and natural resources industries.

State Fair of Virginia file photo

The lineup of performers has already been announced with a heavy dose of country, southern rock, pop, bluegrass and R&B.

Other performers include a fire performer and a rodeo.

Online ticket sales begin Sept. 1. Visit StateFairVa.org to purchase tickets and to view updates on the fair schedule, concert series and free entertainment.