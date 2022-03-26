STACKER — Drivers concerned about the spike in gas prices as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February may soon get a respite. Lawmakers in Congress are set to review two proposals intended to provide financial relief for those facing difficulties from having to pay high prices for gas.

House Democrats Mike Thompson, John Larson and Lauren Underwood recently introduced the Gas Rebate Act of 2022 that would give individuals making $75,000 or less a check of $100 every month that gas prices exceed $4 per gallon.

In California, Governor Gavin Newsom has proposed sending direct payments of $400 per vehicle, capped at two, to state residents.

While national gas prices per gallon have fallen in recent weeks, they still remain well above the $4 threshold.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Richmond-Petersburg, VA metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are as of March 24. State gas tax data is from World Population Review.

Richmond by the numbers

Current price: $4.02

— Virginia average: $4.09

— Virginia gas tax: $0.16 per gallon (#48 highest among all states)

Week change: -$0.08 (-2.0%)

Year change: +$1.27 (+46.2%)

Historical expensive gas price: $4.25 (3/11/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $6.06 Los Angeles-Long Beach, CA: $6.03 Ventura, CA: $6.01

Metros with the least expensive gas

Amarillo, TX: $3.60 Tulsa, OK: $3.63 Henderson, KY: $3.63

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

Pennsylvania: $0.59 California: $0.53 Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon