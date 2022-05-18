RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Road Runners Club is hosting the 43rd running of the Stratford Hills 10K near the end of May.

The race takes place on Saturday, May 28, beginning at 8 a.m.

The event is also offering a virtual option if you are unable to attend.

The race is one of the longest running races of the organization. The Stratford Hills 10K offers “stunning views” of the James River through Pony Pasture, according to a release by the club.

All paces, including walkers are welcome to participate. There will be chances to win prizes for those attending in-person or virtually.

Runners must be 5 years old or older to participate in the 10K road race.

How much does it cost to sign up?

The race has an online registration fee for the in-person race beginning at $20 and a processing fee for RRRC members, and $25 plus the processing fee for non-members.

The fee on race day is $30 plus the processing fee for everyone wanting to participate. Payment can be made by credit or debit card only on race day.

Online registration for the virtual race is $15 plus the processing fee for RRRC members, and $20 plus the processing fee for non-members.

For runners between the ages of five and 12, the price is $5 plus the processing fee.

What does the course look like?

The 10K (6.2 miles) course is an out and back course, according to the organization. It starts on the road beside the Stratford Hills Shopping Center and descends a fast one-mile to a flat scenic run along the James River for about 2.1 miles to the turnaround point. The return course is a reverse of the outgoing, including back up that same starting hill.

Map of the area provided by the Stratford Hills 10K

Can I volunteer to help?

Yes. The organization is looking for volunteers and are in need of water-stop attendants and course marshals.

Other rules and information can be found on the Stratford Hills 10K website.