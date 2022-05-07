RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Strawberry Street festival took place a few miles away from Strawberry Street this year, but the fun and sense of community carried over to the new location.

The festival featured food trucks, live music and carnival games. Usually held annually at William Fox Elementary, this year’s festival was held at Clark Springs, the school Fox students will begin attending on Monday.

Fox Elementary was destroyed in a fire in February. The Richmond School board voted unanimously to renovate instead of rebuild Fox in March and in April, after spending time at First Baptist Church, it was announced that the students would be attending Clark Springs while they wait for the renovation to be completed.

The main fundraising event at the festival was a raffle, the proceeds from which will go to the Fox Parent Teacher Association.