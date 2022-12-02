RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The great Richmond holiday season kick-off, RVA Illuminates, takes place at Kanawha Plaza Friday, Dec. 2, and as always with local events, street closures will be in effect throughout the evening.

This year, there will be street closures on East Canal Street, South 7th Street and South 8th Street. These closures go into effect at 9 a.m. on Friday.

Live coverage for the event starts at 4 p.m. on 8News and wric.com, and we’ll be “flipping the switch” to light the skyline at 6 p.m.

Parking and transportation options for event-goers include: