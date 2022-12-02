RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The great Richmond holiday season kick-off, RVA Illuminates, takes place at Kanawha Plaza Friday, Dec. 2, and as always with local events, street closures will be in effect throughout the evening.
This year, there will be street closures on East Canal Street, South 7th Street and South 8th Street. These closures go into effect at 9 a.m. on Friday.
Live coverage for the event starts at 4 p.m. on 8News and wric.com, and we’ll be “flipping the switch” to light the skyline at 6 p.m.
Parking and transportation options for event-goers include:
- RVA Bikeshare — An RVA Bikeshare drop-off location is located in the 700 block of East Canal Street at Kanawha Plaza. Learn how RVA Bikeshare works here.
- Uber/Lyft/Taxi Service — With high levels of traffic expected for the event, calling a ride to pick you up and drop you off may be one of the better ways to travel within the City.
- Electric scooter — A popular city transportation option, electric scooters can be found across Richmond by utilizing phone apps such as Bolt and Bird.
- Parking garages — Parking garages can be found near Kanawha Plaza on Canal Street, Cary Street and Main Street, and on nearby side streets, including 6th Street, 10th Street and 12th Street.
- Street parking — Street parking, although limited, will be available in downtown Richmond. But make sure to read signage denoting lime limits, and pay to park areas.
- USDA issues alert for summer sausage possibly contaminated with plastic
- Street closures and parking options for RVA Illuminates in downtown Richmond
- Economy adds 263K jobs in November, unemployment holds steady at 3.7 percent
- Target recalling thousands of toys due to choking hazard
- Ye no longer buying Parler, has Twitter account suspended