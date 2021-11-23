Street Closures for Saturday’s Armstrong/Walker Classic Parade

RICHMOND, Va. — The first Armstrong/Walker Classic Parade is happening this Saturday, Nov. 27, in downtown Richmond.

The Richmond Police Department said that towing and road closure enforcement will begin at 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Per Richmond police, the following streets will be closed to public traffic from 7:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

  • 8th Street @ Leigh Street
  • 4th Street @ Leigh Street (West Bound and East Bound Lanes)
  • 3rd Street @ Clay and 3rd and Jackson Street (No South Bound Traffic)
  • 2nd Street @ Clay Street
  • 1st Street @ Jackson Street
  • Clay Street @ Saint James
  • Adams @ Clay Street
  • Leigh @ Adams (Traffic Control needed to allow traffic flow South Bound and North Bound during Parade-No left or Right Turns onto Leigh Street)
  • Jackson Street @ St. Peters
  • Judah Street @ West Duval
  • West Clay @ Brook Road
  • Belvidere and Leigh Street ((Traffic Control needed to allow traffic flow South Bound and North Bound during Parade-No left or Right Turns onto Leigh Street)
  • I-95 Exit Ramp to Leigh Street
  • Goshen Street @ West Clay Street
  • Hancock @ West Catherine
  • Harrison @ West Catherine
  • West Moore @ North Harrison
  • West Catherine @ Norton
  • West Catherine @ Kinney Street
  • West Catherine @ Bowe Street
  • Lombardy @ West Broad Street
  • Lombardy @ Allen Avenue
  • Lombardy @ Brook Road
  • Admiral Street @ Brook Road

Information is subject to change. Richmond police will updates on Twitter at @RichmondPolice.

