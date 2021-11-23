Street Closures for Saturday’s Armstrong/Walker Classic Parade

RICHMOND, Va. — The first Armstrong/Walker Classic Parade is happening this Saturday, Nov. 27, in downtown Richmond.
The Richmond Police Department said that towing and road closure enforcement will begin at 6 a.m. on Saturday.
Per Richmond police, the following streets will be closed to public traffic from 7:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
- 8th Street @ Leigh Street
- 4th Street @ Leigh Street (West Bound and East Bound Lanes)
- 3rd Street @ Clay and 3rd and Jackson Street (No South Bound Traffic)
- 2nd Street @ Clay Street
- 1st Street @ Jackson Street
- Clay Street @ Saint James
- Adams @ Clay Street
- Leigh @ Adams (Traffic Control needed to allow traffic flow South Bound and North Bound during Parade-No left or Right Turns onto Leigh Street)
- Jackson Street @ St. Peters
- Judah Street @ West Duval
- West Clay @ Brook Road
- Belvidere and Leigh Street ((Traffic Control needed to allow traffic flow South Bound and North Bound during Parade-No left or Right Turns onto Leigh Street)
- I-95 Exit Ramp to Leigh Street
- Goshen Street @ West Clay Street
- Hancock @ West Catherine
- Harrison @ West Catherine
- West Moore @ North Harrison
- West Catherine @ Norton
- West Catherine @ Kinney Street
- West Catherine @ Bowe Street
- Lombardy @ West Broad Street
- Lombardy @ Allen Avenue
- Lombardy @ Brook Road
- Admiral Street @ Brook Road
Information is subject to change. Richmond police will updates on Twitter at @RichmondPolice.