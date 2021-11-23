Street Closures for Saturday’s Armstrong/Walker Classic Parade

RICHMOND, Va. — The first Armstrong/Walker Classic Parade is happening this Saturday, Nov. 27, in downtown Richmond.

The Richmond Police Department said that towing and road closure enforcement will begin at 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Per Richmond police, the following streets will be closed to public traffic from 7:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

8th Street @ Leigh Street

4th Street @ Leigh Street (West Bound and East Bound Lanes)

3rd Street @ Clay and 3rd and Jackson Street (No South Bound Traffic)

2nd Street @ Clay Street

1st Street @ Jackson Street

Clay Street @ Saint James

Adams @ Clay Street

Leigh @ Adams (Traffic Control needed to allow traffic flow South Bound and North Bound during Parade-No left or Right Turns onto Leigh Street)

Jackson Street @ St. Peters

Judah Street @ West Duval

West Clay @ Brook Road

Belvidere and Leigh Street ((Traffic Control needed to allow traffic flow South Bound and North Bound during Parade-No left or Right Turns onto Leigh Street)

I-95 Exit Ramp to Leigh Street

Goshen Street @ West Clay Street

Hancock @ West Catherine

Harrison @ West Catherine

West Moore @ North Harrison

West Catherine @ Norton

West Catherine @ Kinney Street

West Catherine @ Bowe Street

Lombardy @ West Broad Street

Lombardy @ Allen Avenue

Lombardy @ Brook Road

Admiral Street @ Brook Road

Information is subject to change. Richmond police will updates on Twitter at @RichmondPolice.