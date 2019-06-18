Summer meals program provides free meals to students

No Kid Hungry Virginia is making sure that every student is fed this summer. Their mission is to help local sponsors like schools, churches, libraries, and other locations launch these sites, and help them get money needed for equipment to start up.

Any child 18 and under can receive this free meal. There are locations statewide. To find the closest location to you, text “FOOD” or “COMIDA” to 877-877. Locations are also available at https://www.fns.usda.gov/summerfoodrocks

There’s no paperwork or sign-up required.

