GOOCHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland Public Schools has a treat planned for students and their families this summer — and it involves food, books, music and giveaways!

The county is bringing back the Sunshine Food Bus from June 13 to July 28. Throughout the duration of this program, the Sunshine Food Bus will visit three different locations from Mondays through Thursdays to serve up food for the community.

Children ages 18 and under eat for free and will receive a free book with every meal. Adults can purchase meals at a discounted price. All children’s meals must be eaten at the site of the Food Bus, which will also feature music and daily giveaways.

Residents can catch the Food Bus at the following locations starting Monday, June 13:

St. Mark Baptist Church Parking Lot – 4596 Factory Mill Rd., Maidens, Va. 23102.

Mondays – Thursdays, 11 a.m. – 11:25 a.m.

– 4596 Factory Mill Rd., Maidens, Va. 23102. Mondays – Thursdays, 11 a.m. – 11:25 a.m. Shady Grove Baptist Church Parking Lot – 3384 Oakland Church Road, Gum Spring, Va. 23065.

Mondays – Thursdays, 11:40 a.m. – 12:05 p.m.

– 3384 Oakland Church Road, Gum Spring, Va. 23065. Mondays – Thursdays, 11:40 a.m. – 12:05 p.m. Mt. Olive Baptist Church Parking Lot – 1630 Manakin Road, Manakin-Sabot, Va. 23103

Mondays – Thursdays, 12:30 p.m. – 12:55 p.m.

The Food Bus will be closed on June 20 and July 4. More information can be found on the Goochland Public Schools’ website.