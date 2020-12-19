Surprise retirement car parade held for teacher of over two decades in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Dozens of cars paraded by Jan Schreiber’s home on Saturday morning to cap off over two decades of service as a teacher.

The long time Henrico County Public Schools teacher was surprised and celebrated by those she has touched over the 25 years she spent with the program.

Schreiber is retiring after 20 years as a kindergarten teacher at Gayton Elementary School and her tenure was fueled by over 70 cars showing up to give her recognition and thanks.

Many students were holding signs through the sunroof of their cars as they slowly rode by their retiring former teacher’s home.









