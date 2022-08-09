Aerial view of a road through Central Virginia in the autumn (Photo Courtesy: Kassidy Hammond// 8News)

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — If you’re looking forward to the cooling temperatures, crisp air and changing colors of autumn, spend the day soaking in the turn of the season by taking a train ride through the Commonwealth.

The Autumn Leaf Rambler is a train with vintage railroad cars offering trips through Central Virginia twice daily for several Saturdays in the month of October. The National Railway Historical Society’s Old Dominion Chapter offers the three-hour round-trip rides that begin in Dillwyn and meander through the changing landscape to the end destination of the James River.

All trips will also include a wild west show.

Rambler Schedule

Saturday, October 8 — 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 15 — 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 22 — 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 29 — 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Ticket Pricing

Adult: $38

Child: $22

Group Pricing: Caboose — $350 (One group of six passengers)

The Old Dominion Chapter announced that 2022 will be the final year the train car ride excursions will be offered on the Buckingham Branch Railroad. All trains will arrive and depart from the Buckingham Branch Railroad’s historic Dillwyn station.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on August 9 and can be bought online at olddominionchapter.com/Excursions.