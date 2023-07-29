HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — NASCAR partnered with WEOFFTHECOUCH, a local group which organizes running events, for a Saturday morning event at Richmond Raceway which gave participants the opportunity to run or walk on the track.

The event took place at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 29. Participants went around the racetrack three times, a total of 2.25 miles, at their own pace. There were aid and water stations along the track to make sure participants stayed hydrated in the July heat. Participants also went home with a co-branded towel from Richmond Raceway.

NASCAR partnered with WEOFFTHECOUCH, a local group which organizes running events, for an event at Richmond Raceway which gave participants the opportunity to run or walk on the track. (Photo: Dennis Yerby)

According to WEOFFTHECOUCH’s founder, Anthony Clary, the goal of the event was to encourage people to exercise in a unique setting.

“Folks get an opportunity to actually come down, be close to where the cars are, close to pit, close to infield celebration,” said Clary about the event.

More information about other running events hosted by WEOFFTHECOUCH can be found here.