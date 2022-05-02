RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 100,000 Meals Campaign is underway and we will be actively asking you to donate money or canned goods to help people in need over the next two weeks.

All of the donations go to Feed More, a Richmond-based non-profit food bank organization, who then helps stock local food pantries across 29 counties and 5 independent cities in Central Virginia.

“We have 277 partner agencies in our network,” said Doug Pick, the CEO of Feed More. “We distribute more than 40 million pounds every year to those that are food insecure. Those people are ones who have to make the difficult decision — whether to buy groceries or pay for rent or their utility bills.”

Our partner in this campaign, Puritan Cleaners, has a passion for helping those in need in our community. Sara Moncrieff, the community relations manager for the company, leads all of their special projects; from Cinderella Dreams, to Coats for Kids and the 100,000 Meals Campaign.

Moncrieff said this campaign really hits home for her.

“As a mom of two boys, I look at them and they have the ability to choose whether they want macaroni and cheese or chicken nuggets. But not every kid is in that position. To think that there is a kid that may not have that choice, that is something that we need to fix,” she said.

Providing nutritious meals is the main goal of the 100,000 Meals Campaign. Roughly 10 years ago, Feed More was only delivering about 14% of their food as produce, within the past year the amount of produce being distributed has increased to nearly 35%.

“The increase in produce has come from working with different local farmers across Central Virginia but also developing the produce co-op out of the port authority of Philadelphia, giving us two tractor-trailer loads of produce every week,” Doug Pick said.

Feed More is able to buy in bulk to reduce costs, so every dollar donated can enable 4 nutritious meals. This is why your $20 donation = 80 meals donated, or your $50 donation = 200 meals donated is so important. You can donate safely and securely online by clicking here or by stopping at any Puritan Cleaners location. You can also drop off food at any Puritan Cleaners as well.

The 100,000 Meals Campaign will run through May 14 and is only a success thanks to you.