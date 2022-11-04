RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Starting Friday, Nov. 4, through Nov. 6, the Richmond Raceway will get into the Holiday spirit with the 43rd annual Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival.

The three-day event will showcase artisans from more than 30 states and feature hundreds of artists. Admission is $9 for adults and $1 for children ages 6 through 12.

According to a release from the trade show’s organizers, the event is highly rated among Virginians. It is meant to display the talents of numerous small business owners and creative craftsmen across the country. Attendees can expect a cornucopia of treasures, including pottery, sculpture, clothing, jewelry, furniture, and much more.

The hours for each day of the show are as follows:

Friday, Nov. 4: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here to learn more about the festival details.