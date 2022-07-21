RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After a hiatus, the University of Richmond’s Big… Medium Yard Sale is returning for another year.

The sale offers a chance to pick up small appliances, clothes, and more. Proceeds from sales will benefit the UR Rethink Waste & The Sierra Club

The yard sale will take place on Saturday, July 30, at New Fraternity Row. The event opens to the public from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., with final entry at 10 a.m.

There will be an exclusive presale for UR faculty, staff, and students from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., ID card is required for entry to this presale.

Parking is available in the Old Fraternity Row parking lot, and limited handicapped and large item pick up access is permitted in the New Fraternity Row parking lot.