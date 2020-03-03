RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – They say you are what you eat, and changing your diet can pay huge dividends to your health!

Next week, The Black Vegan Experience is a great opportunity to introduce you to a vegan lifestyle, or learn something new if you’re already a vegan.

The Black Vegan Experience is an educational and networking conference celebrating vegans, vegetarians, veg-curious and plant-based people of African-American descent.

It will be held Saturday March 14th from 10am- 4pm at the Arthur Ashe Jr. Athletic Center, 3001 N Arthur Ashe Blvd.

Tickets are available.

Keynote Speaker Is Dr. Milton Mills.

Dr. Mills is sought out nationally to lecture on the use of nutritional measures to reduce the risk of major chronic diseases. He notes that the scientific research supports plant-based lifestyles.

Dr. Mills was featured in the recent attention-getting film “What the Health,” and also appeared in the film “The Invisible Vegan”, an independent documentary that explores the problem of unhealthy dietary patterns in the African-American community.

Another speaker is Tabitha Brown. Originally from Eden, North Carolina and a PROUD country girl! Actress and Influencer known for her viral plant based/vegan food reviews!

Jasmine Leyva will also be featured at the event. Jasmine is unapologetically an artist. With a Bachelor of Arts in TV, Film and Media and a Master of Fine Arts in Screenwriting, she has worked as a producer on a number of projects including ‘The Invisible Vegan.’

For more information on attending the event, click here.