The Classic returns: annual football game and celebration coming back to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — People who were in the Richmond area between 1938 and 1978 may remember the Armstrong/Walker Football Classic.

The annual event brought 40,000 people into a city stadium to watch the two rival teams battle it out the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced at an event on Wednesday that the city will be bringing back the tradition.

At the event, former Maggie Walker High School athletic director Dr. Howard Hopkins said The Classic was “an opportunity to bring people together and share a time and place in our lives where we show our love for each other.”

This year’s Classic will be Nov. 27 and instead of featuring the two high school teams there will be a youth football game.

Ahead of the game there will be a parade featuring alumni from Armstrong High School and Maggie Walker High School, local high school marching bands, elected officials, and participating Parks and Recreation football teams and cheerleaders.

A website for the project states that the “beauty” of the event is bringing alumni from the rival schools together. The statement on the webpage reads, “Alumni, will help teach another of the many Richmond Black History jewels of the past that meant so much to the community and enriched the city of Richmond for over 40 years.”