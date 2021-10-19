The fair-est of them all? The best Fall festivals and county fairs across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The leaves are starting to turn, there’s a chill in the air and pumpkins are appearing on porches across the commonwealth. That’s right, Fall is here – and with it, harvest fairs, live music and food.

Check out our picks of festivals and seasonal destinations from Galax to Newport News.

CENTRAL VIRGINIA

Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens in Richmond are a great place to catch a glimpse of changing foliage. And if you head there during Harvesfest, you’ll also get to hear live music, enjoy great food and participate in family-friendly activities.

Dates: October 23-24

Cost: $14

Location: Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens, 1800 Lakeside Ave., Richmond, VA

Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens

This exhibition, put on by Richmond’s own 1708 Gallery, showcases beautiful sculptures that emphasize the use of light and sound. Make sure to go after dark to get the full experience of this stunning artwork – and the picturesque park it’s installed in for this year’s event.

Dates: November 12 – 13

Cost: Free!

Location: Great Shiplock Park, Richmond, VA

EASTERN SHORE / HAMPTON ROADS

The Chincoteague Farmers and Artisans Market showcases the best of this seaside town, in an area known for its exquisite handcrafted decoys and sea glass jewelry. The Eastern Shore is a center of agriculture in Virginia, and visitors will be able to find great local produce and seafood from the Chesapeake Bay and the Atlantic Ocean.

Dates: Every Wednesday and Saturday through October 30

Cost: Free!

Location: 6309 Church Street, Chincoteague, VA

Chincoteague is famous for its annual pony swim.

An obligatory plug for my hometown here: with this year’s Yorktown Day parade canceled, this is the best way to enjoy Yorktown’s beautiful historic waterfront. Beers, brats and the deep blue of the York River – what more could you want?

Date: October 24

Cost: $5 – $80

Location: Riverwalk Landing, 401 Water Street, Yorktown, VA

As a repeat attendee of the Greek Festival, I may be biased, but this is an event you absolutely can’t miss. Whether you prefer savory Dolmades or sweet Baklava, this is the best of Greek cooking as you’ve never tasted it before.

Dates: October 21-23

Cost: Free! (Although you won’t be able to resist buying some delicious loukoumades)

Location: 60 Traverse Road, Newport News, VA

The best of the bay! The price may seem a little steep, even for a delicious oyster dinner, but it’s all for a good cause. And it may be your last chance to really enjoy the beach before cold weather sets in!

Date: October 23

Cost: $60 (proceeds benefit local YMCA scholarship fund, tickets include dinner and silent auction)

Location: YMCA Camp Silver Beach, 6272 YMCA Lane, Jamesville, VA

WESTERN VIRGINIA

Related Content Learn about Virginia’s haunted historic past on ghost tours across the commonwealth

Virginia has a rich geological heritage, with the Appalachian and Blue Ridge mountains revealing the ancient history of North America. That rich history is on display at the Valley Gem and Mineral Show in Harrisonburg, and with vendors in attendance, you can take a piece of it home with you.

Dates: Oct 22-24

Cost: $5

Location: Rockingham County Fairgrounds, 4808 South Valley Pike, Harrisonburg, VA

It’s the Olympics of woodworking! Throw back some brews, enjoy tasty food and watch the wood shavings fly as competitors show off their skills.

Date: October 23

Cost: Free!

Location: Basecamp Brewpub & Meadows, 200 Mosby Run, Roseland, VA

This one is for everyone who looks forward to riding Ferris wheels and other classic carnival rides. $20 (for an advance ticket) will secure all the rides you want. So enjoy! The rest of us will stay firmly on the ground.

Dates: October 21-24

Cost: $3 and $5 admissions, unlimited rides for $20 with pre-order

Location: Amherst County Fairgrounds

I have personally been lost in the Liberty Mills corn maze for over an hour, so believe me when I say the tickets are worth every penny. And with multiple mazes to choose from, there’s something for every skill level.

Dates: Maze open through November 11

Cost: $14 single maze ticket ($55 season pass)

Location: Liberty Mill Farm, 9166 Liberty Mills Road, Somerset, VA

Monticello was the birthplace and primary residence of Thomas Jefferson

The birthplace of Thomas Jefferson is a potent symbol of Virginia’s complicated history. If you visit on one of these nights, in addition to learning all about the life of Thomas Jefferson and Monticello’s operation as a slave plantation, you’ll see the grounds decked in beautiful lights – though not necessarily historically accurate.

Dates: October 16 and 23

Cost: $22 – $75 (Kids under 12 free with purchase of most tickets)

Location: Monticello, 931 Thomas Jefferson Parkway, Charlottesville, VA

NORTHERN VIRGINIA

It’s already too late to register a float for this year’s Halloween parade in Vienna – but parents and children are invited to walk alongside the parade as it moves through this town’s picturesque downtown.

Date: October 27

Cost: Free!

Location: United Bank, 374 Maple Ave., Vienna, VA

Fans of our furry friends don’t miss this cute event in Fairfax County! There’ll be contests and vendors for attendees but let’s be real: the deluge of dogs is more than enough reason to head down to this festival.

Date: October 23

Cost: Free!

Location: Reston Town Center Ice Skating Pavilion, 1818 Discovery St., Reston, VA 20190

Drive-through lights are always a popular holiday attraction – but this festival in Prince William County has a lot more to offer! From a Christmas village to live music and shows to carnival games, this event makes for an ideal family evening.

Date: November 12 – January 9

Cost: $5 – $25

Location: Prince William County Fairground, 10624 Dumfries Road, Manassas, VA 20112

SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA

Galax is one of the smallest independent cities in Virginia, but when it comes to live music it can go toe-to-toe with Richmond. Broadcast from the historic Rex Theatre, you can catch this weekly performance on the air on WBRF, but nothing beats seeing it in person.

Date: Every Friday night!

Cost: $10

Location: Rex Theatre, 113 E Grayson St, Galax, VA