HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Police Athletic League (PAL) will host its 17th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 18.

The athletic league is anticipating approximately 500 turkeys and Thanksgiving boxes to be delivered to families identified to be in need by various divisions in the Henrico County Police Department.

These agencies include the Henrico County Police Division, Henrico County Social Services, Henrico County Mental Health, Henrico County Public Schools along with subsidized apartment complexes and non-profits.

Through communication with the listed agencies, families are chosen by recommendation of need.

The giveaway will take place from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Henrico Police Athletic League Facility located at 2401 Hartman Street.

Volunteers will arrive at 9 a.m. to prepare meals. Delivery drivers will begin routes at 10 a.m.

PAL says it has provided over 3,700 turkeys and Thanksgiving boxes to families across the Richmond Metropolitan Area since 2007.