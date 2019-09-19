The pure imagination of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” coming to life on Richmond stage

RICHMOND, Va(WRIC)–The popular children’s book turned classic 70’s movie is now on stage as a musical. The stage show features many of the famous moments and songs from the film starring Gene Wilder including “Pure Imagination,” “The Candy Man,” and “I’ve Got a Golden Ticket,.” The musical features a new score from the songwriters of “Hairspray.”

“Willy Wonka” star Noah Weisberg stopped by the 8news studios today to give us an inside look at the show. He talks about living up to the classic movie and how they brought the oompa-loompas to life.

You can learn more about the show and find out how to get your “golden ticket” to see it by clicking here.