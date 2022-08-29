RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In partnership with Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia and Wishes in Flight, 8News hosted a virtual telethon to help grant children battling critical illnesses life-changing wish experiences, and the results are in.

The telethon took place Thursday, Aug. 25, and callers were able to donate unused or nearly-expired airline miles for United Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and JetBlue to help kids — like 8-year-old Cooper Muncy, who spent months in the hospital battling blood cancer, or Ana Weisner, who spent 2 1/2 years fighting leukemia — and their families travel to destinations around the world.

This year, the Make-A-Wish team said 8News helped to raise more than 300,000 airline miles, all donated online and over the phone. The miles will immediately be put to use, helping to grant those life-changing wishes, for children here in our community.

Miles can continue to be donated after the event by visiting the Make-A-Wish Flight program online. Once donated, miles will never expire and can be used to support wishes across the country.