RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Folk Festival is back in October for its 18th anniversary!

The event takes place on October 7 through 9 and has become one of Virginia’s largest events. The festival draws people to downtown Richmond’s riverfront to celebrate through music, dance, crafts, storytelling and food.

The three-day event is free and hosts 200,000 people throughout the weekend. The festival is presented by Venture Richmond Events and is in partnership with the National Council for the Traditional Arts (NCTA), the Virginia Folklife Program, the Center for Cultural Vibrancy, Children’s Museum and the City of Richmond.

The Richmond Folk Festival is back for Oct. 2022

The event features six stages and showcases music and dance from more than 30 performing groups from around the world.

“We are looking forward to showcasing downtown Richmond’s ever-changing riverfront once again for a beautiful weekend of music, dance, food and crafts with the James River and our city skyline as the perfect backdrop,” said Stephen Lecky, director of events at Venture Richmond. “This event holds a special place in the hearts of so many, and year 18 is shaping up to be one of the best.”

The organization has announced 8 artists who will be performing in the 2022 festival:

Beòloach (Cape Breton)

Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia

Black Umfolosi (a cappella imbube singing)

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

Bnat el Houariyat & Esraa Warda (Moroccan chaabi women’s ensemble)

Marrakech, Morocco, and New York, New York

Cedric Burnside (hill country blues)

Holly Springs, Mississippi

Fran Grace (sacred steel guitar)

Toledo, Ohio

Korean Performing Arts Institute of Chicago (pungmul and samulnori)

Chicago, Illinois

Sideline (bluegrass)

Raleigh, North Carolina

Son Rompe Pera (Mexican marimba)

Naucalpan de Juárez, Mexico

Photos and bios of artists performing at the Richmond Folk Festival can be found here.

What if I want to volunteer?

If you would like to volunteer at the Richmond Folk Festival, you can sign up on the event’s website. Volunteers get a free t-shirt, free parking and discounts on festival merchandise.

What are the dates and times of the Richmond Folk Festival?

Friday, Oct. 7 — 6:30pm – 10:00pm

— 6:30pm – 10:00pm Saturday, Oct. 8 — 12:00pm – 9:30pm

— 12:00pm – 9:30pm Sunday, Oct. 9 — 12:00pm – 6:00pm

More information on the festival and additional artists performing will follow later this summer, according to Venture Richmond.