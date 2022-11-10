RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The three-day Richmond Mini-Greek Festival starts Thursday, Nov. 10, and runs through Saturday, Nov. 12. Admission is free and you pay as you go.

The family-friendly event brings the ancient greek tradition to Richmond with delicious foods, a marketplace, and a stage for live shows and performances.

The festival’s marketplace pays tribute to the Ancient Agora of Athens, a central public space in ancient Greek city-states. Agora transformed into a marketplace for local vendors to sell goods and items, according to the festival’s website.

The event will kick off each day at 11 a.m. at the Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, located at 30 Malvern Avenue in Richmond, before wrapping up at 8 p.m.

