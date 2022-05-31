RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond SPCA Block Party is this weekend and there is still time to buy tickets online ahead of the event.

You and your furry friend can help celebrate the SPCA’s 20-year no-kill anniversary from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 4. The event will be held on the grounds of the Richmond SPCA on 2519 Hermitage Road.

There will be live music, food and beer trucks, activities for dogs and kids — as well as local vendors.

You can buy tickets online for $8 and admission is $10 at the gate. The event is free for children 12 and under.