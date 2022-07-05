NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Smoke & Vine Cigar and Wine Festival is happening this weekend.

The festival takes place Saturday, July 9 from 4 to 10 p.m. at 10515 Colonial Downs Parkway in New Kent County.

The event, happening at Rosie’s Gaming Emporium and Colonial Downs, will feature a selection of wine, cigars and food for guests, according to the festival.

The D.C.-based go-go band Experience Unlimited will also be performing at the event. The festival said there will also be a DJ and food vendors.

Tickets are currently on sale and range from $50 to $100.