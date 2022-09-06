RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new place to stock up on exotic tea, spices and gifts is coming to Carytown this Friday, and is celebrating all weekend with special promotions and samples.

On Friday, Sept. 9, the grand opening weekend for The Spice & Tea Exchange, located at 3007 W. Cary Street, will kick off. The shop offers a lot to love for foodies and tea lovers alike, with dozens of fresh spices, seasoning blends, sugars, salts and exotic tea. There is also plenty to go with the spice and tea offerings, including gift boxes and kitchen accessories.

The Spice & Tea Exchange’s first location in Williamsburg has been open for seven years, but Heather Hulbert, the shop’s owner, is excited to open up a new home base in Richmond.

“The Carytown area in particular has always been the ‘Go To’ shopping spot within RVA, and I always loved going there when I was younger,” Hulbert said. “My life disconnected me from the area for quite some time, but on the rare occasion that I was able to return, it always felt like such a good spot for us to thrive! The Richmond area is so vast with its food culture and ever evolving beer scene that it felt to me we would be the perfect fit for the area. It’s a city that seems to welcome any and everyone with open arms. That fills my heart! “

The Spice & Tea Exchange of Richmond will kick off their opening weekend with a ribbon cutting on Sept. 9 and will continue throughout the weekend with samples, special promotions, and a raffle giveaway.

For more information on the shop, visit them online at SpiceandTea.com/Richmond.