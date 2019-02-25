The Valentine to honor Richmond’s 2019 ‘History Makers’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s movers and shakers are set to be honored for their hard work in the community.

‘History Makers’ recognizes trailblazers by celebrating their lasting contributions to the Greater Richmond region. The Valentine in Richmond and the Capital Region Collaborative are partnering again this year to highlight the work of these honorees at a community celebration taking place at Virginia Union University at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12.

For more than 15 years, Richmond’s Valentine museum has recognized the individuals in the community who make a difference through its ‘History Makers’ program

Out of 100 nominations, seven people were chosen to be honored this year.

The event will celebrate Charleita Richardson from Partnership for the Future, Candice Street with Virginia Local Initiatives Support Corporation, Dolly Hintz — who helped found the Doorways — Jill Hanken from the Virginia Poverty Law Center, Bike Walk RVA, Richmond Triangle Players and Janine Bell from the Elegba Folklore Society.

The Capital Region collaborative will also have a presentation we’ll at the event with information about the progress we have made as a region. It’s a great opportunity to celebrate the people making history in the community, to come together to reward good work, to get inspired and to meet and engage with the leaders that are moving Richmond forward.

