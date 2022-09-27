RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Virginia is still looking for volunteers to participate in this year’s mental health awareness and fundraising event, NAMIWalks.

The walk, one of the largest fundraising events for mental health in the country, will take place on Oct. 8 at The Diamond, located at 3001 North Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Richmond, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Registration for the walk is free and fundraising is optional but highly recommended. Only service dogs can accompany their owners to the event — not other pets are allowed.

According to a statement from the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Virginia, NAMIWalks brings the community together in support of mental health and gives sponsors, partners, teams and participants to raise money for the organization’s programs.

By walking in the event, participants set out to promote awareness, combat stigma around mental illnesses, support individuals and advocate for expanded access to resources.

For more information about the event or to register, visit namiwalks.org.