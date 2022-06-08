RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The rising cost of gas has hit everyone hard — even non-profit organizations built on helping others.

Leaders with ‘Meals on Wheels’ said they are not letting the gas prices stop them from feeding people in need. The program delivers food to Virginia seniors who rely on volunteers to help.

The organization uses their own cars to deliver food and their own money to fill up their tanks. Volunteers said it isn’t cheap, but organizers are thankful it isn’t stopping the wheels from turning.

“Currently, we are very grateful and gracious because our volunteers, they are the best,” Charnitta Waters, the Senior Director if Operations and Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia told 13News Now in Norfolk. “Yes, they are relying on their own efforts to fill up their gas tanks to deliver these meals to seniors.”

The average cost for a gallon of gas in Virginia is now $4.77. The cost of a gallon was $2.93 this time last year.