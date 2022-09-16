RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Due to popular demand, Jerry Seinfeld is returning to Richmond!

The comedian, actor and producer recently announced he will be making a second visit to the Altria Theater in Richmond on Dec. 2.

Seinfeld will be giving two back-to-back performances on that day — the first show will begin at 7 p.m. and the second will kick off at 9:30 p.m. Tickets for the 9:30 show will go on sale starting Friday, Sept. 23, at 10 a.m. The 7 p.m. show is sold out.

Tickets can be purchased from the Altria Theater’s website, over the phone at 800-514-3849 or in-person at the Altria Theater Box Office, located on 6 North Laurel Street in Richmond.