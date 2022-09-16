RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Vienna Boys Choir is coming to Richmond in December for a night of traditional Christmas music, and tickets are on sale now.

The Vienna Boys Choir will be performing at Richmond’s First Baptist Church, located at 2709 Monument Avenue in Richmond, on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 7:30 p.m.

The performance, presented by the Virginia Arts Festival, is part of the Choir’s Holiday Celebration and will feature a mix of Austrian folk songs and holiday carols.

Adult tickets are $55, with discounted rates for children, seniors, veterans and students. You can purchase tickets here.

The choir will also perform on Monday, Dec. 12, at the Harrison Opera House in Norfolk and on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Saint Bede Catholic Church in Williamsburg.

The Vienna Boys Choir dates back to the 15th century and is described as “the world’s foremost children’s choir.”