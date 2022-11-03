RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Christmas will be here soon, so to get into the holiday spirit, why not consider checking out the Richmond Holiday Light Show?

Starting at 5 p.m. on Nov. 18 through New Year’s Eve, there will be dozens of dazzling lights and larger-than-life holiday-themed displays across the Richmond Raceway. Visitors are invited to gather their family and friends in their car and tune in to the synchronized light show on their radio as they drive through the event.

The show will begin at Richmond Raceway’s Gate 7, located at 4690 Carolina Avenue, and span for more than one mile. Visitors have the option to buy either a general admission ticket, which allows them to enjoy the show during a specific date and time of their choosing, or a seasonal pass that gives them unlimited access on any day the event is open.

Ticket sales begin now. For more information about the show or to purchase tickets online, visit here.