Time to shred: BBB hosting free drive-thru event to securely dispose of sensitive documents

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is hosting a free drive-thru shredding event to securely dispose of paper documents that contain potentially sensitive and personal information.

The “Secure Your ID & Shred Day” lasts from 9 a.m. to noon, rain or shine, on October 16.

The event will be held in the parking lot of BBB at 100 Eastshore Drive, Glen Allen, Virginia.

There is no need to leave your car during the event as BBB volunteers will guide you through a moving line, unload your documents and lock them in containers for transports to International Paper’s shredding facility.

BBB is also going to be collecting food items for Feem More if you have canned goods or non-perishable food items to donate.