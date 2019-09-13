Time Travelers weekend means free admission at more than a dozen RVA historic sites and attractions

RICHMOND, Va.(WRIC) — The Richmond area is home to lots of historic sites, museums, and attractions. Coming up on the weekend of September 21st, many of those sites will be free to visit because they are part of the Time Travelers weekend.

Here are the sites that are free that weekend:

Agecroft Hall & Garden

The American Civil War Museum’s White House of the Confederacy

The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design

The Chesterfield Museum and Historic Jail

Chimborazo Medical Museum (Richmond National Battlefield Park)

Clark-Palmore House

Courtney Road Service Station

Dabbs House Museum

Deep Run Schoolhouse

Historic St. John’s Church

The John Marshall House

Magnolia Grange

The Edgar Allan Poe Museum

Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site

Maymont

Meadow Farm Museum at Crump Park

Virginia Randolph House

The Valentine and Wickham House

The Valentine First Freedom Center

You need to have a passport to take part in the program. You can get that here.