Time Travelers weekend means free admission at more than a dozen RVA historic sites and attractions

RICHMOND, Va.(WRIC) — The Richmond area is home to lots of historic sites, museums, and attractions. Coming up on the weekend of September 21st, many of those sites will be free to visit because they are part of the Time Travelers weekend.
Here are the sites that are free that weekend:
Agecroft Hall & Garden
The American Civil War Museum’s White House of the Confederacy
The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design
The Chesterfield Museum and Historic Jail
Chimborazo Medical Museum (Richmond National Battlefield Park)
Clark-Palmore House
Courtney Road Service Station
Dabbs House Museum
Deep Run Schoolhouse
Historic St. John’s Church
The John Marshall House
Magnolia Grange
The Edgar Allan Poe Museum
Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site
Maymont
Meadow Farm Museum at Crump Park
Virginia Randolph House
The Valentine and Wickham House
The Valentine First Freedom Center
You need to have a passport to take part in the program. You can get that here.