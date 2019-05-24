1  of  5
by: WRIC Newsroom

8News Presents: Top of the Class 2019

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Each year, 8News is proud to recognize the high school scholars in our area with a trip to Kings Dominion.

Today and over the next few weeks, we’ll be highlighting the salutatorians and valedictorians across our area. 

We’ve been holding our ‘Top of the Class’ celebration for more than 30 years.

We’ll be on-site at Kings Dominion all day! Tune in to 8News at 5 & 6  for full coverage, and follow us on Facebook and Twitter for sights and sounds throughout the day!

Much more to come, but for now — congratulations to Top of the Class 2019 and every other high school graduate!

