Top of the Class 2019: Buckingham County H.S., Amelia Academy, The Steward School

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — School’s out and class is no longer in session, but the hard work doesn’t stop there.

Beginning in 1987, 8News created “Top of the Class” to honor Central Virginia valedictorians and salutatorians.

In this video, 8News presents Buckingham County High School’s Diante Lee, Amelia Academy’s Rachel Wells, and The Steward School’s Evelyn Dumeer and Morgan King.

This is how they spent their day celebrating their accomplishments at Kings Dominion.

