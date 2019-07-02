Top of the Class 2019: Colonial Heights H.S., Hopewell H.S., Lee-Davis H.S.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — School’s out and class is no longer in session, but the hard work doesn’t stop there.

Beginning in 1987, 8News created “Top of the Class” to honor Central Virginia valedictorians and salutatorians.

In this video, 8News presents Colonial Heights High School’s Karlee Rowland-Paz, Hopewell High School’s Camille Tucker and Quaisha Veney, and Lee-Davis High School’s Virginia Dolan.

This is how they spent their day celebrating their accomplishments at Kings Dominion.

Click here for more Top of the Class

