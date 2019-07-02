1  of  5
Top of the Class 2019: Richmond Christian School, Powhatan H.S., Greensville County H.S.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — School’s out and class is no longer in session, but the hard work doesn’t stop there.

Beginning in 1987, 8News created “Top of the Class” to honor Central Virginia valedictorians and salutatorians.

In this video, 8News presents Richmond Christian School’s Abby Adams, Powhatan High School’s Ashley Rissmeyer and Greensville County H.S. Jessie Li and Summer Jones.

This is how they spent their day celebrating their accomplishments at Kings Dominion.

