Top of the Class 2019: Thomas Jefferson H.S., J.R. Tucker H.S., Atlee H.S.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — School’s out and class is no longer in session, but the hard work doesn’t stop there.

Beginning in 1987, 8News created “Top of the Class” to honor Central Virginia valedictorians and salutatorians.

In this video, 8News presents Thomas Jefferson High School’s Cozette Bell-Ferguson and Mya Fife, J.R. Tucker High School’s Zoe Manring and Clara Rodriguez, and Atlee High School’s Meagan Bower.

This is how they spent their day celebrating their accomplishments at Kings Dominion.

