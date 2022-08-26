FORT LEE, Va. (WRIC) — The public is invited to the ‘Meet Your Army’ public event at Ft. Lee this weekend to get an up close look at military activities and equipment.

The outdoor, free event on Saturday, Aug. 27, runs from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the parking lot area adjacent to the Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM) headquarters building which is located at the corner of Lee and A Aves.

The event will feature demonstrations of military training and K9 military working dogs, military vehicle displays, virtual reality simulators, the TRADOC Band, the Black Daggers Parachute Team, food trucks and more.

courtesy of Fort Lee Twitter.

courtesy of Fort Lee Twitter.

courtesy of Fort Lee Twitter.

In order to visit U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee, visitors must go to the Visitor Control Center with a valid government-issued photo ID like a drivers license for a background check. The Visitors Center is located at 500 Lee Ave., Building 5228.

Fort Lee is a a focused training base for military supply, subsistence, maintenance, munitions, transportation and more, according to information on the base’s website.

The base hosts a Combined Arms Support Command, the Army Logistics University, the U.S. Army Ordnance School, the U.S. Army Quartermaster School and the U.S. Army Transportation School.

According to Fort Lee’s website, other notable tenant organizations include headquarters elements for the Defense Contract Management Agency and the Defense Commissary Agency, There is also an Army Health Clinic, a Military Entrance Processing Station and Global Combat Support Systems-Army.