HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Halloween-inspired community event will be held in Henrico County to raise awareness for the prevention resources that are available to those affected by seasonal behavioral health and substance use struggles.

The annual “VABODE Trunk or Treat” event, sponsored by VABODE Behavioral Health & Wellness, is free to all and will take place on Oct. 14 at the parking lot of Henrico High School, located at 302 Azalea Avenue, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

There will be food, games, inflatable attractions and educational resources. Attendees under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

For more information, contact Jassmyn at 804-864-2273, Ext. 0.