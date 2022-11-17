GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WRIC) – Two new exhibits are opening at the Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen, and art lovers can immerse themselves in the masterpieces during Art Night on Thursday night.

“It is our gallery opening night,” Lauren Hall, visual arts manager at the Cultural Arts Center told 8News.

“We have two exhibits that we will be featuring, ‘Opening Minds Through Art’ in our Gumenick Gallery and ‘Untethered’ in the Slantwall Gallery.”

“Untethered” features a collection of bird paintings by Virginia artist Amy Paquette.

“Amy lived in the city for about 15 years in New York and Los Angeles, and when she moved to Virginia, she reconnected with being outdoors and especially with birds,” Hall said. “So, all of her art is centered around the birds she would photograph while she was out on walks.”

“Opening Minds Through Art” showcases work from adults with dementia who are able to get creative with a paintbrush.

“They create artwork with a volunteer one on one,” Hall explained. “It’s just a fun time for them to use their imagination and to have fun and to paint and there’s a lot of paint and glitter in all of their colorful artworks.”

Art Night is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. Admission is free. On that night, visitors can enjoy live music and beverages for sale, and have the chance to meet the artists behind the works. All proceeds go towards outreach programs at the Cultural Arts Center.

Hall says the center also has holiday plans in store.

“On December 3rd, we have our big tree lighting event,” she said. “That coincides with our tree exhibit – different themed Christmas trees in the lobby.”