Ukrop’s planning to open West End food hall

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Ukrop’s fans, we have some good news for you!

The Central Virginia-based food manufacturer is planning to open a food hall in Henrico County’s West End.

The company announced Thursday that it will not a be a grocery store, but rather a placed where they offer some of their most famous items, such as fried chicken, potato wedges, paninis, pizza and other favorites.

“We hope it will be a fun and dynamic place where people can gather and enjoy great-tasting Ukrop’s foods,” Ukrops said in a Facebook post. “It will also be a location where we can be innovative and creative, introducing and testing new foods.”

Pending zoning approvals, the food hall will be located at the corner of Horspen and Patterson avenues.

It’s expected to open next year.

Local Events