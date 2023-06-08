RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In the aftermath of the deadly shooting following the Huguenot High School graduation on Tuesday, United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg is gathering resources for people impacted by the tragedy.

If you are interested in supporting the victims of Tuesday’s shooting and their families, the RPS Trauma Healing Response Fund has been set up by the RPS Education Foundation.

For anyone that cannot give financially, United Way is encouraging community members to support Richmond Public School graduates and students and to celebrate their accomplishments during this difficult time.

The organization has also provided a list of mental resources on its website which will continue to be updated.

“Our hearts go out to the families of the victims as well as many others who were injured and traumatized by this tragedy,” The United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg team wrote in a statement this week. “No one should ever have to experience violence, yet too many Richmonders know its devastating impact firsthand. We must work and come together to prevent violence in our community.”

To learn more about United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg, visit the organization online.

